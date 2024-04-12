Wyoming Indian Middle School Students of the Week: Cruz Guina, Nellie Whiteplume, Layla Posey

Each week, staff at Wyoming Indian Middle School nominate a student who has shown exemplary behavior towards their peers and academics. To view all nominated students, click here.

Wyoming Indian Middle School is proud of our students’ representing the school as great relatives, cultural leaders and demonstrating strong academic and cultural values.

The students of the week for Wyoming Indian Middle School are:

6th Grade: Cruz Guina

Great Effort in class, turned his attendance around, good participation

7th Grade: Nellie Whiteplume:

Always a good relative with a smile for her peers. She is working at taking responsibility for getting on and off her technology when asked. She is improving work completion. She is also doing a good job keeping track of her AAC device.

8th Grade: Layla Posey

Respectful, good attitude, good work completion and quality