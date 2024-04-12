Wyoming Indian Middle School Students of the Week: Cruz Guina, Nellie Whiteplume, Layla Posey

Wyoming Indian Middle School is proud of our students’ representing the school as great relatives, cultural leaders and demonstrating strong academic and cultural values.
The students of the week for Wyoming Indian Middle School are:
6th Grade: Cruz Guina
Great Effort in class, turned his attendance around, good participation
7th Grade: Nellie Whiteplume:
Always a good relative with a smile for her peers. She is working at taking responsibility for getting on and off her technology when asked. She is improving work completion. She is also doing a good job keeping track of her AAC device.
8th Grade: Layla Posey
Respectful, good attitude, good work completion and quality