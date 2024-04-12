More

    Wyoming Indian Middle School Students of the Week: Cruz Guina, Nellie Whiteplume, Layla Posey

    County 10
    County 10

    Each week, staff at Wyoming Indian Middle School nominate a student who has shown exemplary behavior towards their peers and academics. To view all nominated students, click here.

    Wyoming Indian Middle School is proud of our students’ representing the school as great relatives, cultural leaders and demonstrating strong academic and cultural values.

    The students of the week for Wyoming Indian Middle School are:

    Advertisement

    6th Grade: Cruz Guina
    Great Effort in class, turned his attendance around, good participation

    7th Grade: Nellie Whiteplume: 
    Always a good relative with a smile for her peers. She is working at taking responsibility for getting on and off her technology when asked. She is improving work completion. She is also doing a good job keeping track of her AAC device. 

    8th Grade: Layla Posey
    Respectful, good attitude, good work completion and quality

    Advertisement

    Related Posts

    Have a news tip or an awesome photo to share?

    Share with us!

    County 10

    County 10™ is a web and mobile-based media outlet providing the Fremont County, Wyoming community with instant news and updates.