Wyoming Hunger Initiative partners with Frank’s Butcher Shop

(Hudson, WY) – First Lady Jennie Gordon’s Wyoming Hunger Initiative recently partnered with Frank’s Butcher Shop in Hudson and Casper to distribute $50,000 worth of protein to anti-hunger organizations across the state. This statewide effort was made possible by a grant from the Hughes Charitable Foundation to provide grocery replenishment.

Wyoming Hunger Initiative partnered with Frank’s to purchase protein at a reduced “pantry” rate and distribute it through their already established delivery route system to reach anti-hunger organizations across the state. Organizations located outside the boundaries of Frank’s regular delivery routes received grocery replenishment dollars in the form of a check to ensure it would benefit each of Wyoming’s 23 counties and the Wind River Reservation.

“Fresh food and sources of high-quality protein are notoriously expensive and difficult to procure for the food bank system,” said First Lady Jennie Gordon. “The mission of Wyoming Hunger Initiative is to support the existing work of anti-hunger organizations across the state and it is important to us that we meet the needs head on during this challenging time.”

Pantries are experiencing higher numbers of visits than normal and are struggling to keep fresh items available for distribution. Wyoming Hunger Initiative seeks to address Wyoming challenges with Wyoming solutions and Frank’s Butcher Shop’s commitment to serve the people of Wyoming resulted in an excellent partnership.

Food from the Farm + Ranch is a prime example of what is possible through partnerships.

Wyoming Hunger Initiative isn’t just providing money and materials to fight food insecurity, but also support for a statewide culture of pitching in to serve our neighbors—all while sustainably strengthening Wyoming’s local food systems.