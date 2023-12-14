Installation of additional solar panels at Lander Care & Share Food Bank to help provide more funds to feed those in need

(Lander, WY) – The Lander Care & Share Food Bank recently celebrated the installation over $80,000 in new solar panels, all in an effort to support its mission of feeding those in need.

Creative Energies LLC designed and installed a solar panel system consisting of 20 panels at the Food Bank back in 2014, and the recent addition provides 27 more panels, as well as a replacement inverter that is larger capacity and provides energy storage.

The new system is designed to generate 14. kWH, or 69% of anticipated power consumption.

The entire project was funded with grants from the Rocky Mountain Power Blue Sky Program customers, the LOR Foundation, and the Wyoming Hunger Initiative.

Folks can even keep track of real time data on the power being generated from the panels by scanning the QR code in the image below.

“We love to help nonprofit organizations get renewable energy,” Stacey Davis, the Program Manager for Blue Sky Program, told County 10 at the celebration, and added that Rocky Mountain Power customers who choose to pay a little extra each month can help fund projects like these.

Stacy Stebner, the Food Bank’s current Executive Director, shared that this addition “has been in the works for over a year,” and that she was excited about the financial relief the solar panels will provide on power bills.

"This allows us to put that money straight back into our community," Stebner added.