Seven local organizations received Wyoming Hunger Initiative infrastructure grants

(Fremont County, WY) – First Lady Jennie Gordon’s Wyoming Hunger Initiative allocated $193,812 this summer to anti-hunger organizations for infrastructure needs through the Initiative’s fifth grant cycle since launching in October 2019.

Wyoming Hunger Initiative grants are intended to support infrastructure and longevity of anti-hunger organizations as well as long-term, sustainable solutions to food insecurity across the state. For the third year, Wyoming Hunger Initiative sold “Hearts for Hunger” during the month of February for $5 each, proving that no matter the size of the donation, every dollar makes a difference. All funds raised were put towards infrastructure grants; as a result of the generosity exhibited this year, nearly $20,000 was put to use to fund this infrastructure cycle. Grant funding also comes from the Wyoming Hunger Initiative Hunger Champions Circle, which is a team of dedicated ambassadors who serve as catalysts in the ongoing mission to end food insecurity in Wyoming.

“The mission of Wyoming Hunger Initiative is to support the existing work of anti-hunger organizations across the state,” First Lady Jennie Gordon said. “It’s important to us that we

allocate resources where they will have the greatest impact, as quickly as possible.”

Several organizations applied for Wyoming Hunger Initiative infrastructure grants and the Initiative is proud to announce that 54 applications were funded.

The following Fremont County organizations are 2023 recipients:

Eastern Shoshone Tribe, Wind River Reservation

Foundations for Nations, Fremont

Good Portions Mobile Soup Kitchen, Fremont

Good Samaritan Community Meal, Fremont

Pushroot Community Garden, Fremont

Shoshoni Senior Center, Fremont

The Soldier’s House, Fremont

All funds distributed through Wyoming Hunger Initiative are raised privately through donations. Because of the generosity of the Hughes Charitable Foundation through a match, all applications that fit the criteria were funded this year.