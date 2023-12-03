More

    Wyoming headed back to the Arizona Bowl for a third time

    Jerrad Anderson
    GoWyo.com

    (Wyoming) – For the third time since 2019, the Wyoming Cowboys are headed to the Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl in Tucson.

    The 8-4 Pokes will play the 11-2 Toledo Rockets. This will be just the third meeting between the two programs with their series history tied at 1-1. Wyoming is also 1-1 in the Arizona Bowl, beating Georgia State in 2019 and losing to Ohio in an overtime thriller last year.

    Game time is set for 2:30 p.m. MST on December 30th at Arizona Stadium.

    For fans attending, ticket information and bowl week festivities can be found here.

    Radio coverage in Fremont County can be heard on KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM.

