Wyoming Food Coalition Annual Conference at CWC in February

Please join us on February 1-3, 2024 for our first in-person conference since 2019. Learn from experts in the Wyoming community on Food Safety, Regulations, Legislation, Liability Considerations, Insurance Options, Local Food Marketing and Food Prep for Wholesale and Farmers Markets, tour the CWC Rustler Meat Cutting Facility and more.

Shared Kitchen 101

Network with existing shared kitchen projects and learn about various kitchen models. You’ll gain access to exclusive resources and learn about identifying opportunities in your area.

Sign up and meet us at the Central Wyoming College Campus in Riverton, on February 1, 9 am – 4 pm!

Complete schedule: https://www.wyfoodcoalition.org/wyomingfoodcoaltion2024conference

Tickets Available: https://www.eventcreate.com/e/wfc2024annualconference

Discounted hotel rooms available: https://mcusercontent.com/6c4f26ccce3e8f283ecec2352/files/0d79f881-14b4-eb1b-c4c1-948dc842c718/Wyo_Food_Coalition_Room_Block.pdf