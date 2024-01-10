Wyoming Cultural Trust Fund awarded over $60k to local projects

(Fremont County, WY) – The Wyoming Cultural Trust Fund board awarded $447,698.07 to 27 grant projects around Wyoming at their recent grant review meeting.

Awards were given to a wide variety of projects, including historic preservation, interpretive signage, museum and art exhibits, folk festivals, concerts, equipment and touring theatre events. Below is a listing of awards for Fremont County.

Central Wyoming College Foundation, 2024 Indigenous Education Day and Teton Powwow, $14,000

Lander Performing Arts, Solero Flamenco with Jeremy Garcia a Week of Outreach, $13,610.75

Lander Community Foundation, “Crossing the Threshold: A Hero’s Journey” Documentary, $35,000

For more information about the Cultural Trust Fund grant program, visit the website wyoculturaltrust.com or contact Renée Bovée, WCTF Program Coordinator, at 307-777-6312 or [email protected].