Wyoming Community Bank welcomes Ryan Hedges to its team

Ryan Hedges is a Wyoming Boy through and through. He graduated from Star Valley High School and attended CWC and the University of Wyoming where he received a Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Business.

Ryan and his wife Dawn have made Lander their home since 1996 and have raised their 4 children (Dillon, Jaxon, Jacob and Elayna) in the community.

Ryan has worn many hats over the years, he started the Gannett Grill and Cowfish with owner Jim Mitchell, before moving on to Lander Regional Hospital as Community Relations Director and Physician Recruiter. He has spent the last 14 years as the CEO of the Lander Medical Clinic and Western Family Care. Needing a change from Healthcare Ryan felt getting back to his Agricultural and Business roots was in order and was extremely excited to take a position with Wyoming Community Bank.

Ryan Hedges

“I feel Wyoming Community Bank is extremely community oriented and I am excited to be part of a business that puts community first and is a strong integral part of the community”

In his spare time, Ryan enjoys hunting, being outdoors, spending time with family and playing on his small ranch with the animals.