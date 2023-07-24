Wyoming Arts Council announces reissued public arts call

(Sheridan, WY) – The Wyoming Arts Council is reissuing an Art in Public Buildings Request for Qualifications (RFQ) with a deadline of Aug. 25, 2023, for artists to submit. Sheridan College in Sheridan is renovating an existing prefabricated metal building with a new building addition to create the Advanced Manufacturing and Applied Sciences Center, scheduled to open in the fall 2024. Through the State of Wyoming’s Art in Public Buildings program, the public art committee for the facility is seeking ceiling-mounted artwork.

A Request for Qualifications (RFQ) is open to artists with a deadline of August 25, 2023. This is a reissued RFQ as the project scope and type of artwork requested has changed. Artists who previously submitted have the option of carrying their original submission forward or resubmitting to the new RFQ.

The call is available on CaFE (callforentry.org). Additional details, including eligibility requirements, timelines, and budget information, are available on CaFE. For a conceptual drawing, finish boards, and floor plans, visit the Arts Council website. Submissions to the RFQ must be made through CaFE by the deadline listed. There is a committee for the project, tasked with reviewing applications, selecting finalists, and making the final artwork selection. This is a national call and Wyoming artists are given preference.

The new Advanced Manufacturing and Applied Sciences Center sits to the east of main campus across from I-90 and is visible from the interstate. The addition will shift the main entrance to face the west and includes a large glass foyer that leads into offices, flexible classroom space, labs, computer labs, and incubator spaces that local businesses can rent or use as collaborative space. The building will house advanced manufacturing and construction trades programs.

The committee is seeking ceiling-mounted work in the commons area of the building. The committee would like to see work that is more geometric or stylized and less narrative or figurative, and work that isn’t too literal. Work in the materials or methods being taught in the building are encouraged, such as steel or metal, using laser or water cutting. The committee would like to see work that is colorful and that makes the building appear more inviting for students and visitors.

The committee will review submissions to the RFQ in September. Following review, select artists will be invited to submit a complete formal design proposal, including a budget, timeline, and references. The budget for this project is $49,100.00.

Art in Public Buildings legislation for the State of Wyoming is administered through the Wyoming Arts Council. For more information, please contact Rachel Clifton at the Arts Council at [email protected] or 307-256-0500.

