WyoGives opens July 12; 16 local nonprofits participating

(Fremont County, WY) – The 4th annual WyoGives will take place Wednesday, July 12, with 16 local nonprofits participating this year.

WyoGives is a statewide 24-hour online fundraising event initiative of the Wyoming Nonprofit Network. This event is designed for fundraising and raising awareness about nonprofits across the Cowboy State.

Donations can be made through wyogives.org. In some cases, your donations will be matched by a partner the nonprofit has recruited or by WyoGives matching and challenging partners according to their parameters.

The local organizations participating include: