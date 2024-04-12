Central Wyoming CATS to host birdhouse-building class for STEAM Saturday this weekend

The Central Wyoming Center for Art, Technology and Science will host its monthly STEAM Saturday program this weekend, featuring a birdhouse-building project for all ages – with parental assistance as needed.

“Come down to CATS and build your own cedar birdhouse,” the event description says. “These are beautiful and sturdy and withstand Wyoming weather perfectly.”

The one-hour class starts at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 13, and costs $15 to cover materials.

“You will have all the material you need to create your birdhouse,” the event description says. “We will provide explicit instruction and all safety materials and building materials.”

CATS board member Len Abernathy – a retired industrial arts teacher – will lead the course.

Attendees are asked to purchase tickets online beforehand so CATS can provide enough materials for all participants.

Upcoming events

Most STEAM Saturday programs are offered free of charge, like the one planned for next month: Seed Bombs.

Organizers said the “bombs” are made using clay-like material and a variety of seeds that can be planted all at once “to spread cheer and color all around your yard this spring.”

“These are good ‘clean’ fun,” the event description says. “Get your hands dirty and make flower bombs.”

CATS board member Barb Yates with the Riverton Garden Club will lead the two-hour class, which begins at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 11

RSVP for Seed Bombs here.

June’s STEAM Saturday event features a sand casting lesson using a foundry and metal scraps to make coins.

“Learn more about the sand casting process and make a CATS logo of your own,” the event description says. “All supplies and materials (are) included.”

CATS board member David Maulik from Maker Space 307 will lead the free sand casting lesson, which will take place from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, June 8.

RSVP for Sand Castings here.

The STEAM Saturday programs take place on the second Saturday of each month at the CATS Museum, 120 S. Third St. E. in Riverton, led by members of the CATS board or other community groups.

The CATS Museum also offers a weekly Craft Corner event 10:30-11:30 a.m. every Thursday, inviting children to “come in and work on a new craft with the help of our wonderful volunteer Lou Beck.”

The center is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays, with birthday party reservations available during those hours as well.

School trips are provided at a discounted rate Mondays through Saturdays, and yearly CATS memberships are available for families.

For more information, call (307) 463-0313.