Wyatt Trembly 190 pound champ at huge Powell Invite

Dubois senior Wyatt Trembly was the only Fremont County varsity wrestling champion at the huge Powell Invitational last Friday and Saturday. The talented, two-time state champion won all but one match at 190 pounds by pin and that was an 18-2 major decision over Riverton’s Jordan May in pool matches on Friday.

There were four junior varsity champions spread around the county in Shoshoni’s Brody Shepard at 113 pounds, Wyatt Holloway of Lander at 120, Camron Horn from Wind River at 138, and Wyoming Indian’s Avery Posey at 175 pounds. Aaliyah Martin of Dubois won first place over Aleah Marquez of Gillette – h/t Adria Trembly

In the girls’ division, Aaliyah Martin from Dubois was champion at 235 pounds.

There were three runner-up finishes by county wrestlers and a pair of third-place finishers. Sammie Cyrus of Dubois and Landon Rhyne of Wind River at 113 pounds – h/t Adria Trembly

Cora Remacle of Wind River placed second at 110 pounds, and Shoshoni’s Brueklyn Truempler was runner-up at 125. Naomi Johnson of Dubois and Victoria Hatch of Riverton at 125 pounds – h/t Adria Trembly

Shoshoni twins Lacoda and Abrianna Kiser each garnered silver medals at 140 and 145 pounds, respectively. Sammie Cyrus of Dubois worked from on top on Riverton’s Drake Ecker – h/t Adria Trembly

Wind River’s Maggie Jensen was third at 156 and the 125-pound class had a distinctive Fremont County flair with Lander’s Jordan Nielsen third, Payton Scherf and Victoria Hatch of Riverton fourth and fifth and Naomi Johnson of Dubois sixth.

Kaleb Gleim put the clamps on a Thermopolis wrestler – h/t Adria Trembly

Powell Invitational Boys Team Scores: 1. Laurel 182.5, 2. Lockwood 130.5, 3. Huntley Project 120, 4. Powell 103, 5. Natrona County 97.5, 6. Hardin 86, 7. Cody 74.5, 8. Thermopolis 61, 9. Lovell 57, 10. Campbell County 41, 11. Dubois 34.5, 12. Greybull/Riverside 33, 13. Shoshoni 21, 14. Lander/ Sweet Grass 20, 16. Riverton/Tongue River 12, 18. Wind River 11, 19. Big Horn/Rocky Mountain 6, 21. Worland/Wyoming Indian 0 Daniel Grubb of Dubois worked to escape at 144 pounds – h/t Adria Trembly

Powell Invitational Boys Individual Results:

106: 1. Wyatt Nicholson, POW, 4. Branson Thompson, SHO

3rd/4th Match – Ethan Reynolds, HP fall over Branson Thompson, SHO 2:52

113: 1. Blacke Ramaeker, HP, 4. Landon Rhyne, WR, 5. Sammie Cyrus, DUB

3rd/4th Match – Kaden Orr, NC fall over Landon Rhyne, WR 4:42

5th/6th Match -Sammie Cyrus, DUB Maj Dec over Wyatt Johannes, HP 17-5

120: Elizah Nose, LAU, 5. Ezra Hernandez, RIV

5th/6th Match – Ezra Hernandez, RIV Dec over Tayce Lake, GIL 1-0

126: 1. Cole Krutzfeld, LOC

132: 1. Trey Smith, COD

138: 1. Loomis Alexander, GRE/RIV, 4. Landon Jones, LAN

3rd/4th Match – Mason Christensen, LOV Dec over Landon Jones, LAN 8-2

144: 1. Holden Hoiness, LAU, 6. Jackson Larsen, RIV

5th/6th Match – Jessen Basse, THM fall over Jackson Larsen, RIV 1:00

150: 1. Jameson Siemens, NC, 4. Wiley Philleo, SHO

3rd/4th Match – Logan Knaub, LAU fall over Wiley Philleo, SHO 4:46

157: 1. Hayden Ramaeker, HP, 4. Hunter Velarde, LAN

3rd/4th Match – Grady Schmidt HP, Dec over Hunter Velarde, LAN 11-6

165: 1. Miles Wells, HAR

175: 1. Beau Mares, LOV

190: 1. Wyatt Trembly, DUB

1st Place Match – Wyatt Trembly, DUB fall over Hesston Hinebauch, LOC:33

215: 1. Jimmy Dees, POW

285: 1. Rosendo Garcia, LOV

Fremont County Junior Varsity Champions

113: Brody Shepard, SHO

120: Wyatt Holloway, LAN

138: Camron Horn, WR

175: Avery Posey, WI At 190 pounds Dubois senior Wyatt Trembly worked to escape from Riverton’s Jordan May – h/t Adria Trembly

Powell Invitational Girls Team Scores: 1. Lockwood 182, 2. Campbell County 94, 3. Hardin 74, 4. Powell 66, 5. Shoshoni 62.5, 6. Greybull/Riverside 55, 7. Thermopolis 52, 8. Wind River 49, 9. Lander 48, 10. Worland 39, 11. Huntley Project 31, 12. Dubois 28, 13. Lovell 26, 14. Cody/Laurell 24, 16. Riverton 21, 17. Sweet Grass 15, 18. Tongue River 9, 19. Rocky Mountain 3

Powell Invitational Girls Individual Results:

100: 1. Gracie Murray, HP

105: 1. Evelyn Arciga, LOC

110: 1. Allison Leblanc, POW, 2. Cora Remacle, WR

1st Place Match: Allison Leblanc, POW fall over Cora Remacle, WR 3:12

115: 1. Lilly Quintanilla, THM, 5. Lily Hill, WR

5th/6th Match – Lily Hill, WR fall over Eleasah Horsley, POW 2:31

120: 1. Ashlyn Sausedo, HAR, 4. Kiley Bridger, SHO

3rd/4th Match – Emerald Nava, GIL fall over Kiley Bridger SHO 2:08

125: 1. Cadance Weis, LAU, 2. Brueklyn Truempler, SHO

1st Place Match – Cadance Weis, LAU Dec over Brueklyn Truempler, SHO 9-5

130: 1. Meadow Mahlmeister, LOC, 3. Jordan Nielsen, LAN, 4. Payton Scherf, RIV, 5. Victoria Hatch, RIV, 6. Naomi Johnson, DUB

3rd/4th Match – Jordan Nielsen, LAN fall over Payton Scherf, RIV 1:36

5th/6th Match – Victoria Hatch, RIV fall over Naomi Johnson, DUB 2:43

135: 1. Karlie Balfanz, GIL

140: 1. Elizabeth Holloway, GRE/RIV, 2. Lacoda Kiser, SHO

1st Place Match – Elizabeth Holloway, GRE/RIV Maj Dec over Lacoda Kiser, SHO 10-2

145: 1. Gretchen Donally, HP, 2. Abrianna Kiser, SHO, 3. Maggie Jensen, WR

1st Match – Gretchen Donally, HP fall over Abriana Kiser, SHO 2:45

3rd/4th Match – Maggie Jensen, WR Maj Dec over Carmelia Horn, HAR 12-3

155: 1. Alix Sorensen, THM, 2. Addi Burton, LAN

1st Place Match -Alix Sorensen, THM fall over Addi Burton, LAN 3:01

170: 1. Ashton Hubbs, COD, 3. Teagen Pickerd, LAN

3rd/4th Match – Teagan Pickert, LAN fall over Avery Layne, LOV 1:40

190: 1. Harley Hunter, GIL

235: 1. Aaliyah Martin, DUB

1st Place Match – Aaliyah Martin, DUB fall over Aleah Marquez, GIL 3:35