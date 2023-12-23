Wrong change mishap has Hudson Mayor returning to Riverton store

Hudson Mayor Sherry Oler spent the bulk of her day on Thursday attending meetings in Riverton. With more than 30 things on her to-do list, she decided to take the opportunity to check ‘purchase holiday beverages’ off the list by making a stop at Woodward’s Liquor on South Federal Boulevard in Riverton before heading home to Hudson.

“Following a late night of preparation on Wednesday, I took in a lot of information on Thursday, so by the time I stopped to shop at Woodward’s, my day was definitely on the wind-down. I recall the cashier was friendly, and the conversation while he was ringing up my purchase was very welcome.”

Distracted, Oler took the change from the $50 bill she gave the cashier, placing it in her wallet without any thought. As she left with her purchases, her mind drifted back to thoughts of the fast-approaching holiday weekend and remaining items on that never-ending to-do list.

Friday morning rolled around, Oler was wrapping up her week with meetings in Hudson Town Hall when she decided to order lunch from The Kai Espresso and Gifts in downtown Hudson.

“It’s important to support our small business owners and Krystal has great food,” Oler remarked. But when she opened her wallet, she knew immediately that something wasn’t right. “At Woodward’s Liquor I paid the cashier with a $50 and the change I received was for $100. I hadn’t noticed; we had been talking about the holidays, and of course, they were busy, so I didn’t even look or give it a second thought.”

Of course, Oler felt terrible; she didn’t want the kind and friendly cashier to be reprimanded, or worse, fired, at what is supposed to be the most joyous time of year. She immediately called and spoke with an employee, Ember, and explained the situation; Ember seemed quite relieved to know why a till came up short, and that the store would be recovering the money.

“Ember said she would be there until four o’clock. I told her I should be able to get there just past three.”

Oler arrived shortly after three, returned the $50 and it was all smiles in the Woodward’s Liquor store. “I know that shortage in the drawer had to be unnerving for the staff. I just hope everyone has a safe and Merry Christmas,” said Oler.