Woman died of asphyxia from drowning in fatal November 11 crash, Coroner reports

(Lander, WY) – The cause of death for 32-year-old North Dakota woman Samantha Adam has been released by the Fremont County Coroner’s Office, as of November 30.

Adam was the sole driver in a fatal one vehicle rollover that occurred on Saturday, November 11.

The Coroner’s report states that the official cause of death was “asphyxia due to fresh water drowning due to single vehicle rollover with partial submersion.”

Advertisement

Adam was submerged underwater during the wreck after her vehicle exited the road on Dutch Ed Lane in Lander, and tipped on its roof in a nearby irrigation canal.

Relevant toxicology states that Adam’s blood alcohol content (BAC) level was at .155%.