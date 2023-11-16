FCSO, WHP release further information on fatal November 11 rollover

(Lander, WY) – The Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) has posted the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) preliminary report with further information on the fatal one vehicle rollover that occurred on Saturday, November 11.

The deceased has been identified as 32-year-old North Dakota woman Samantha Adam (for clarification purposes, the original FCSO call log report stated it was a “Lander area female.”)

The report states that Adam was travelling northbound on North Second Street and approaching the intersection with Dutch Ed Lane.

Her vehicle exited the road to the right across Dutch Ed Lane and into the nearby irrigation canal, where it tipped over onto its roof and was then submerged under water.

The report also states that the time of the crash is estimated, as it was not discovered until daylight when the crash was reported at 7:01 AM.

No possible contributing factors were listed in the report, which also states that no seatbelt was in use.

There have been 125 fatalities on Wyoming’s roadways in 2023 compared to 119 in 2022, 101 in 2021, and 118 in 2020 to date.

