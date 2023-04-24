Wolverines compete in Converse County

The Riverton girls were a solid third at the Douglas Invite behind champion Buffalo and runner-up Gillete. The Lady Wolverines tallied 88 points behind a pair of first place individual finishes and a championship performace by the sprint medley relay team.

Senior Ella Judd too first in the 400-meter dash, and freshman Jaylah Griffith won the shot put with a throw of 32-2.5.

On the Box side, the Wolverines were fourth with 86 points behind the champion Gillette Camels and a second place finish by host Douglas. Buffalo was third with 100 points.

Addison Alley placed in both hurdle events in Douglas – {h/t Randy Tucker}

Alexander Truax was the only individual champion for Riverton with a win the 1600 meter run, and the Wolverine boys matched the girls with a first place finish in the sprint medley relay.

Douglas Invite Girls Team Scores: 1. Buffalo 121, 2. Campbell County 92.5, 3. Riverton 88, 4. Wheatland 81.5, 5. Douglas 76, 6. Glenrock 54.5, 7. Upton 38.5, 8. Wright 23, 9. Sundance 17, 10. Newcastle 15, 11. Thermopolis 13, 12. Elite Solutions Academy 10, 13. Moorcroft 6, 14. Shoshoni 4

100 Meter Dash: 1. Ashlyn Mundell, ESA 12.19

200 Meter Dash: 1. Desirae Iacovetto, WHT 26.37

400 Meter Dash: 1. Ella Judd, RIV 1:06.61

800 Meter Run: 1. Lily Nichols, WHT 2:26.81, 2. Kiana Swann, RIV 2:36.56, 6. McAye Fegler, RIV 2:57.44

1600 Meter Run: 1. Kendra Jensen, GIL 5:57.16

3200 Meter Run: 1. Kylie Benim, WRI 14:18.01 Amiah Hutson, Anthia Hall and Destiny Johnson ran a heat of the 200-meter dash on Monday at home – {h/t Randy Tucker}

100 Meter Hurdles: 1. Carly Norman, BUF 15.32, 3. Addison Alley, RIV 16.28

300 Meter Hurdles: 1. Carly Norman, BUF 48.44, 2. Samantha Ablard, RIV 49.50, 6. Addison Alley, RIV 52.57

4×100 Meter Relay: 1. Wheatland 52.48, 3. Riverton 54.23

4×400 Meter Relay: 1. Campbell County 4:25

4×800 Meter Relay: 1. Glenrock 13:31.14

Sprint Medley Relay: 1. Riverton 4:46.48, 5. Shoshoni 5:30.40

Long Jump: 1. Sophie Louderback, UPT 16-7

Triple Jump: 1. Sophie Louderback, UPT 34-6

High Jump: 1. Grace Peterson, BUF 4-11

Pole Vault: 1. Reese Dorr, GIL 10-6

Shot Put: 1. Jaylah Griffith, RIV32-2.5, 7. Xoey Rich, RIV 29-10.75, 8. Suvannah Duran, RIV 28-9.5

Discus: 1. Ann-Marie Young, GLN 110-8, 2. Jaylah Griffith, RIV 103-6, 3. Alexis Taylor, RIV 103-4, 8. Xoey Rich, RIV 94-6 Sam Ablard cleared a hurdle in the 300 meter race at home on Monday. She was second at Douglas breaking 50 seconds – {h/t Randy Tucker}

Douglas Invite Boys Team Scores: 1. Campbell County 158, 2. Douglas 120, 3. Buffalo 100, 4. Riverton 86, 5. Wheatland 43, 6. Wright 42.5, 7. Upton 32.5, 8. Thermopolis 27, 9. Sundance 19, 10. Newcastle 14, 11. Glenrock 12, 12. Moorcroft 11, 13. Cheyenne South 9, 14. Shoshoni 2

100 Meter Dash: 1. Kieran Murray, BUF 11.13

200 Meter Dash: 1. Kieran Murray, BUF 22.22

400 Meter Dash: 1. John-Paul Dammever, DOU 52.33, 6. Ty Sheets, RIV 55.59

800 Meter Run: 1. Ryer Morrison, BUF 2:10.98, 3. Kaden Chatfield, RIV 2:12.10 Kaden Chatfield was third in the 800-meter run in tough weather conditions – {h/t Randy Tucker}

1600 Meter Run: 1. Alexander Truax, RIV 5:02.32, 5. Aaniah Guthrie, RIV 5:17.86, 6. Carlos Shaw, RIV 5:18.20

3200 Meter Run: 1. Ethan Ravo, BUF 11:01.78, 3. Davian Spoonhunter, RIV 11:12.68

110 Meter High Hurdles: 1. TrennanPearson, DOU 16.79, 3. Zander Hinkley, RIV 17.51

300 Meter Intermediate Hurdles: 1. Shane Duvall, GIL 43.72, 3. Zander Hinkley, RIV 46.17, 8. Declan Bush, RIV 48.36

4×100 Meter Relay: 1. Wheatland 44.97, 5. Riverton 47.36

4×400 Meter Relay: 1. Campbell County 3:45.77, 4. Riverton 3:53.50, 7. Shoshoni 4:30.16

4×800 Meter Relay: 1. Douglas 9:18.57, 2. Riverton 9:42.20

Sprint Medley Relay: 1. Riverton 3:54.15

Long Jump: 1. Trennan Pearson, DOU 19-10

Triple Jump: 1. Ethan Schiller, UPT 40-10, 5. Carson Borst, RIV 38-0, 6. Ty Sheets, RIV 37-1

High Jump: 1. Trennan Pearson, DOU 6-2

Pole Vault: 1. Cullen Davis, UPT 11-6

Shot Put: 1. Cooper Stevens, GIL 48-7.5, 5. Nathan Mills, RIV 43-5, 6. Xavier Garcia, RIV 42-11

Discus: 1. Tegen Seeds, DOU 150-10,