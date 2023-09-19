Wolverines 3A State Golf Champs Behind Paxton’s Fourth Individual State Title

The Riverton Wolverines – State Champion Class 3-A Golf – h/t James Yule

They’ll be a new champion in Class 3-A boys golf next year, that’s because Riverton’s Parker Paxton finally graduates after dominating the sport for four consecutive years. Paxton capped a brilliant high school career for the Wolverines with his fourth individual state title in as many years, but it wasn’t easy with Evanston junior Ryker Lind just a stroke behind each round on the Worland course. Aspen Ablard, Tylynn McDonald, Anika Stanley, Taeyln Leseberg and Riley Stone displayed their third place trophy – h/t James Yule

Paxton, signed to play at the NCAA Division I level for the Colorado Buffaloes next fall, shot 68 on opening day and 65 in the second round. Lind was two strokes behind shooting 69 and 66 respectively.

Riverton’s Brodie Dale was fourth at 146 (72 and 74) and Kyler Graham eighth shooting 80 and 75 to lead the Wolverines to the state title. Three in the top 10 is hard to beat. The Wolverines finished 14 strokes ahead of runner-up Evanston 606 to 620.

Riverton sophomore Tylynn McDonald concentrated on a T shot – h/t James Yule

The Lander Tigers finished fifth at 675. The Tigers were paced by Riley Stoudt, shooting 159 for a 10th-place finish.

The Riverton girls had a strong showing finishing third behind state champion Wheatland and runner-up Evanston. Aspen Ablard finished a drive – h/t James Yule

Anika Stanley was sixth with rounds of 89 and 88 to lead Riverton and Tylnn McDonald was one place out of an all-state finish in 11th shooting 94 and 87 for a 181. Senior Aspen Ablard was 33rd with identical scores of 103 to finish her career shooting 206. Parker Paxton studied the green before a putt – h/t James Yule

Class 3-A Boys Team Scores: 1. Riverton 307, 299 606, 2. Evanston 310, 310 620, 3. Wheatland 331, 316 647, 4. Pinedale 327, 336 663, 5. Lander Valley 336, 339 675, 6. Cody 353, 337 690, 7. Lovell 365, 336, 701, 8. Worland 355, 352 707, 9. Powell 368, 348 716/Douglas 358, 358 716, 10. Torrington 375, 347 722, 11. Buffalo 368, 390 758, 12. Green River 381,361 742, 13. Lyman 427, 395 822, 14. Rawlins 456, 455 911

Riverton Boys: 1. Parker Paxton 68, 65 133, 4. Brodie Dale 72, 74 146, 8. Kyler Graham 80, 75 155, 24. Tristan Ladd 87,85 172, 35. Garrick McDonald 88, 90 178,

Lander Boys: 10. Riley Stoudt 77, 82 159, 13. Sequeil Lozier 86,78 164, 31. Owen Sweeney 83,92 175, 34. Hunter Kihn 90, 87 177, 52. Michael Lev 95,98 193

Class 3-A Girls Team Scores: 1. Wheatland 251, 255 506, 2. Evanston 271, 268 539, 3. Riverton 286, 269 555, 4. Douglas 278, 281 559, 5. Lovell 301, 277 578, 6. Cody 304, 275 579, 7. Torrington 297, 307 604, 8. Lander Valley 302, 316 618, 9. Green River 321, 307 628

Riverton Girls: 6. Anika Stanley 89,88 177, 11. Tylynn McDonald 94,87 181, 33. Aspen Ablard 103, 103 206, 34. Taelyn Leseberg 114, 94 208, 39. Riley Stone 118, 107 225

Lander Girls: 15. Morgan Hill 86, 101 187, 23. Keigann Watson, 43. Charlotte Schell 117, 120 237, 44. Siara Espinosa 120, 122 242, 47. Paiglee Michael 144, 141 285