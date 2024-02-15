Former Lander golfer, Jaren Calkins helps UW to strong showing in California

(Palm Desert, CA) – The Wyoming Cowboys closed out play at the Wyoming Desert intercollegiate on Thursday finishing the tournament in fourth place with a 854 (-10) for the second lowest tournament score of the season at The Classic Club in Palm Desert, Calif.. Wyoming finished the final round with a score of 290 (+2) with four players finishing in the top-10.
“It was a great event for us, and we played well,” UW head coach Joe Jensen said. “We need to play in situations like this to really learn how to win a tournament down the line here this spring. It was a learning experience, but the effort was great and some good things to take away and this group is really in a great spot to compete at a high level this spring.”
The trio of Jaren Calkins, Kristof Panke and Jimmy Dales all tied for sixth place in the tournament. Dales and Panke had solid days shooting 70 (-2) for the final round with each adding four birdies on the day. Calkins shot a 74 (+2) for the final round.
Patrick Azevedo recorded a 76 (+4) on Thursday and finished the tournament in a tie for 28th place finishing two over for the tournament. Davis Seybert also finished with a 76 (+4) and finished play five-over par for a tie for 41st place.
Evan Johnson played as an individual finishing at 12-over par and Noah Wagner finished at 27-over par also playing as an indy.
Cal State Fullerton won the tournament at 838 (-16) and shot an impressive -11 in the final round. Grand Canyon finished right behind at 849 (-15) followed by Oral Roberts at 853 (-11).
Teagan Andrews of Cal State Fullerton won the even at ten-under par and shot an impressive 67 (-5) for the final round. Nicky Kling of Grand Canyon finished second at eight-under par.
The Cowboys return to action on Feb. 20-21 hosting the Wyoming Desert Match Play in Indian Wells, Calif.
Team Standings
1. Cal State Fullerton (-16)
2. Grand Canyon (-15)
3. Oral Roberts (-11)
4. Wyoming (-10)
5. Charlotte (-3)
6. CSUN (+1)
7. UC Santa Barbara (+2)
8. Seattle (+12)
9. Cal Baptist (+13)
T10. Sacramento State (+14)
T10 UC Irvine (+14)
12. Old Dominion (+24)
13. Tarleton State (+27)
14. Utah Tech (+28)
15. Drake (+31)
16. UC Riverside (+32)
17. Southern Utah (+33)
Wyoming Cowboys’ Individual Results
T6 Jaren Calkins 69 – 71 – 94 (-2)
T6 Jimmy Dales 69 – 75 – 70 (-2)
T6 Kristof Panke 72 – 72 -70 (-2)
T28 Patrick Azevedo 72 – 70 – 76 (+2)
T41 Davis Seybert 76 – 69 – 76 (+5)
T84 Evan Johnson * 75 – 78 – 76 (+13)
T101 Noah Wagner * 83 – 81 – 243 (+27)