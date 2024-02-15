More

    Former Lander golfer, Jaren Calkins helps UW to strong showing in California

    Jerrad Anderson
    GoWyo.com Photo

    (Palm Desert, CA) – The Wyoming Cowboys closed out play at the Wyoming Desert intercollegiate on Thursday finishing the tournament in fourth place with a 854 (-10) for the second lowest tournament score of the season at The Classic Club in Palm Desert, Calif.. Wyoming finished the final round with a score of 290 (+2) with four players finishing in the top-10.

    “It was a great event for us, and we played well,” UW head coach Joe Jensen said. “We need to play in situations like this to really learn how to win a tournament down the line here this spring. It was a learning experience, but the effort was great and some good things to take away and this group is really in a great spot to compete at a high level this spring.”

    The trio of Jaren CalkinsKristof Panke and Jimmy Dales all tied for sixth place in the tournament. Dales and Panke had solid days shooting 70 (-2) for the final round with each adding four birdies on the day. Calkins shot a 74 (+2) for the final round.

    Patrick Azevedo recorded a 76 (+4) on Thursday and finished the tournament in a tie for 28th place finishing two over for the tournament. Davis Seybert also finished with a 76 (+4) and finished play five-over par for a tie for 41st place.

    Evan Johnson played as an individual finishing at 12-over par and Noah Wagner finished at 27-over par also playing as an indy.

    Cal State Fullerton won the tournament at 838 (-16) and shot an impressive -11 in the final round. Grand Canyon finished right behind at 849 (-15) followed by Oral Roberts at 853 (-11).

    Teagan Andrews of Cal State Fullerton won the even at ten-under par and shot an impressive 67 (-5) for the final round. Nicky Kling of Grand Canyon finished second at eight-under par.

    The Cowboys return to action on Feb. 20-21 hosting the Wyoming Desert Match Play in Indian Wells, Calif.

    Team Standings
    1. Cal State Fullerton (-16)
    2. Grand Canyon (-15)
    3. Oral Roberts (-11)
    4. Wyoming (-10)
    5. Charlotte (-3)
    6. CSUN (+1)
    7. UC Santa Barbara (+2)
    8. Seattle (+12)
    9. Cal Baptist (+13)
    T10. Sacramento State (+14)
    T10  UC Irvine (+14)
    12. Old Dominion (+24)
    13. Tarleton State (+27)
    14. Utah Tech (+28)
    15. Drake (+31)
    16. UC Riverside (+32)
    17. Southern Utah (+33)

    Wyoming Cowboys’ Individual Results
    T6        Jaren Calkins     69 – 71 – 94 (-2)
    T6        Jimmy Dales     69 – 75 – 70  (-2)
    T6        Kristof Panke    72 – 72 -70  (-2)
    T28      Patrick Azevedo 72 – 70 – 76 (+2)
    T41      Davis Seybert    76 – 69 – 76 (+5)
    T84      Evan Johnson * 75 – 78 – 76 (+13)
    T101     Noah Wagner * 83 – 81 – 243 (+27)

