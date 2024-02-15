Former Lander golfer, Jaren Calkins helps UW to strong showing in California

(Palm Desert, CA) – The Wyoming Cowboys closed out play at the Wyoming Desert intercollegiate on Thursday finishing the tournament in fourth place with a 854 (-10) for the second lowest tournament score of the season at The Classic Club in Palm Desert, Calif.. Wyoming finished the final round with a score of 290 (+2) with four players finishing in the top-10.



“It was a great event for us, and we played well,” UW head coach Joe Jensen said. “We need to play in situations like this to really learn how to win a tournament down the line here this spring. It was a learning experience, but the effort was great and some good things to take away and this group is really in a great spot to compete at a high level this spring.”



The trio of Jaren Calkins , Kristof Panke and Jimmy Dales all tied for sixth place in the tournament. Dales and Panke had solid days shooting 70 (-2) for the final round with each adding four birdies on the day. Calkins shot a 74 (+2) for the final round.



Patrick Azevedo recorded a 76 (+4) on Thursday and finished the tournament in a tie for 28th place finishing two over for the tournament. Davis Seybert also finished with a 76 (+4) and finished play five-over par for a tie for 41st place.



Evan Johnson played as an individual finishing at 12-over par and Noah Wagner finished at 27-over par also playing as an indy.



Cal State Fullerton won the tournament at 838 (-16) and shot an impressive -11 in the final round. Grand Canyon finished right behind at 849 (-15) followed by Oral Roberts at 853 (-11).



Teagan Andrews of Cal State Fullerton won the even at ten-under par and shot an impressive 67 (-5) for the final round. Nicky Kling of Grand Canyon finished second at eight-under par.



The Cowboys return to action on Feb. 20-21 hosting the Wyoming Desert Match Play in Indian Wells, Calif.



Team Standings

1. Cal State Fullerton (-16)

2. Grand Canyon (-15)

3. Oral Roberts (-11)

4. Wyoming (-10)

5. Charlotte (-3)

6. CSUN (+1)

7. UC Santa Barbara (+2)

8. Seattle (+12)

9. Cal Baptist (+13)

T10. Sacramento State (+14)

T10 UC Irvine (+14)

12. Old Dominion (+24)

13. Tarleton State (+27)

14. Utah Tech (+28)

15. Drake (+31)

16. UC Riverside (+32)

17. Southern Utah (+33)

Wyoming Cowboys’ Individual Results

T6 Jaren Calkins 69 – 71 – 94 (-2)

T6 Jimmy Dales 69 – 75 – 70 (-2)

T6 Kristof Panke 72 – 72 -70 (-2)

T28 Patrick Azevedo 72 – 70 – 76 (+2)

T41 Davis Seybert 76 – 69 – 76 (+5)

T84 Evan Johnson * 75 – 78 – 76 (+13)

T101 Noah Wagner * 83 – 81 – 243 (+27)

