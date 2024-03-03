Riverton Country Club makes list of top 5 golf courses in Wyoming

(Riverton, WY) – NBC’s GolfPass lists the Riverton Country Club as one of the top five public golf courses in Wyoming 2024 – Golfer’s Choice.

It ranks as number three, between Rawlins’ Rochelle Ranch Golf Course (#4) and Jackson Hole Golf & Tennis Club (#2).

The Riverton Country Club is a challenging 7082 yard layout from the Championship Tees, according to its Facebook page. It has a Driving Range, Chipping Area, and Practice Putting Green.

Located at 4275 Country Club Dr., you can learn more about this golf course by calling 307-856-4779.