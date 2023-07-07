Wind River Outdoor Recreation Collaborative to meet online July 12

The Wind River Outdoor Recreation Collaborative will hold an online meeting 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, July 12.

The local group is one of seven collaboratives facilitated by the Wyoming Office of Outdoor Recreation, which “aims to diversify Wyoming’s economy by expanding, enhancing, and promoting responsible recreational opportunities through collaboration, outreach, and coordination with stakeholders, landowners, private industry, and public officials,” according to a press release.

The recreation collaboratives are meant to “bring together local community members, recreation stakeholders, businesses, conservation groups, federal and state agencies, and elected officials to identify and prioritize grassroot opportunities for the growth and enhancement of outdoor recreation,” the press release states.

Members of the Wind River collaborative steering committee include:

-Mike Jones, Fremont County Commission

-Josie McKee, Central Wyoming

-Blair Butterfield, Dubois Drive

-Helen Wilson, Wind River Visitors Council

-Michael Kusiek, Wyoming Pathways

-Missy White, City of Lander

-Ami McAlpin, Lander Cycling

During the collaborative’s previous meeting in May, attendees heard updates from subcommittees and several agencies and organizations as well as a presentation from the Wyoming Outdoor Council, according to the press release. Wind River Outdoor Recreation Collaborative members gathered for a meeting in May. h/t Wyoming State Parks and Cultural Resources

The July meeting will feature subcommittee updates, a presentation from Fremont County Weed and Pest, and time to brainstorm for National Public Lands Day in September, the press release states.

Group members were also invited to join the Central Wyoming Climbers’ Alliance for Advocacy Day events July 15-16 during the International Climbers’ Festival in Lander.

Collaborative meetings are open to the public for in-person or virtual attendance, according to the press release, and there will be a designated time for public comment near the end of the meeting.

To join virtually, click here, or dial ‪(518) 797-6131 and enter PIN No. ‪967 903 730#.