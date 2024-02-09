It’s Wind River Outdoor Company’s Progressive Presidents’ Day CLEARANCE SALE!

Wind River Outdoor Company clears the racks during our Presidents’ Day Progressive Clearance Sale! We’re blowing out all past season’s gear to make way for the Spring Season ahead.

Don’t miss the chance to score hot deals on the latest outdoor essentials!

Starting Monday, Feb 5th most clothing and footwear will be 30% off! We don’t want to count it or store it, so the sale doesn’t stop there:

Friday, Feb 16th to Monday, Feb 19th : enjoy unbeatable prices on select items in shooting, fishing, optics, and camping categories.

: enjoy unbeatable prices on select items in shooting, fishing, optics, and camping categories. Saturday, Feb 17th : sale items progress to 40% off

: sale items progress to 40% off Sunday, Feb 18th: sale items progress to 50% off

sale items progress to 50% off Monday, Feb 19th: (Presidents’ Day) 60% off!

There is no better time to shop than in these upcoming weeks if you’re on the hunt for HOT and unbeatable deals!