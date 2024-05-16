Get Ready: Wyoming Outdoor Weekend Celebrates 10 Years in Lander!

It’s the 10th Anniversary of the Wyoming Outdoor Weekend and Expo, co-hosted by Wyoming Game & Fish and the Lander Economic Development Association held at the Lander Community and Convention Center, 950 Buena Vista Dr. in Lander!

This year the weekend is jam packed with adventure!

On Friday, May 17th, head to the Lander Community Center at 4 p.m. to shop the vendor showcase or check out the outdoor activities fit for all ages!

Starting at 5 p.m., Happy Hour drinks will be provided by Pushroot Brewery, Blushing Burro, and Wind River Brewing Company. There will be free appetizers and free live music from Candice & Madd Doggs, Pushroot, Nightfire, and Red Dangit.

Saturday, May 18th, take a medicinal plant hike with biologist John Mionczynski, learn orienteering with Speed Goat Orienteering, or listen to Hunt Quietly’s Matt Rinella live and in person! There will be demonstrations from Popo Agie Anglers and Wind River Backcountry Horsemen before the evening is capped off with a FREE barbecue provided by WOW through support from the Mule Deer Foundation and the Wyoming Game Wardens Association.

Check out the full event schedule at Wyoming Outdoor Weekend.

Other activities:

Friday, May 17th, 2:30 PM – 4:00 PM – Meet and Greet with Matt Rinella at Pushroot Brewery 595 Main St., Lander, WY.

Saturday, May 18th – Tiger Open: LVHS Golf Fundraiser (4-person scramble), shotgun start at 10 am. Lander Golf Course. (Email Coach Watson to sign up.)

Donate to WOW and get yourself a one-of-a-kind beer stein, custom made by a local artist from the Potters of the Wind River:

The Wyoming Outdoor Weekend has been put on through a partnership between the Lander Economic Development Association and the Wyoming Game & Fish Department to showcase the Fremont County area as a premier outdoor recreation destination, promote the local economy and community, and inspire interest in and conservation of Wyoming’s wildlife resource.

Proceeds from the event dedicated to habitat/wildlife will be going to the Game and Fish HWY 26 Project. Wyoming Outdoor Weekend is excited to support this crucial initiative that will have immense positive impacts on the deer along that stretch, and hope to raise a significant amount of money for the project. (You can support by clicking here!)

US Highway 26 from Stoney Point west of Dubois, Wyoming to the Wind River Reservation poses significant risks for both motorists and wildlife due to high numbers of wildlife-vehicle collisions. This project has risen to the forefront as the top wildlife crossing project for both the Wyoming Game and Fish Department and the Wyoming Department of Transportation.



Click here to find out more about the Highway 26 Project.

FREE event and open to the public!

Friday May 17th, 4pm – 8pm

Saturday May 18, 9am – 8pm

All activities at the Lander Community and Convention Center, 950 Buena Vista Dr. unless otherwise noted.

Paid for by Wyoming Outdoor Weekend