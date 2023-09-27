Wind River jumps to second; Dubois holds at fourth in the latest football poll

(Fremont County, WY) – As expected this week, the latest rankings in the Wyopreps.com Coaches and Media poll have changed. The Wind River Cougars and the Dubois Rams were both ranked again this week, like they have all season long. The polls this week saw changes but teams in the top five stayed mostly the same.

Wind River last week took down Big Piney who entered that game ranked first in Class 1A 9-Man. With the Cougars pulling off the 28-21 “upset” and other results occurring like Lusk defeating at the time #3 Southeast, 1A 9-Man had to shuffle in their last rankings. The Cougars jump to number two which is their highest ranking of the season. Pine Bluffs jumped back up to number one. Big Piney slipped down to three with Lingle Ft. Laramie and Southeast rounding out the top five. The Cougars will be at Ethete to take on Wyoming Indian on Thursday.

Dubois entered last week 0-2 against ranked opponents in the Class 1A 6-Man ranks and had their third straight game against a ranked opponent in Farson-Eden. The Rams blew by the Pronghorns 62-14. With the dominating win. Little Snake, Encampment, and Burlington were still ahead of the Rams in that order. The Rams held onto the fourth-place rankings. Kaycee now moves into the fifth spot. Dubois will play Meeteetse this week.

Advertisement

Top five five for each classification. Fremont County teams will be highlighted in bold. The full breakdown can be found here

Class 1A 6-Man

Little Snake River Encampment Burlington Dubois Kaycee

Class 1A 9-Man

Pine Bluffs Wind River Big Piney Lingle Ft. Laramie Southeast

Class 2A

Advertisement

Mountain View Tongue River Big Horn Lovell Cokeville

Class 3A

Cody Star Valley Powell Buffalo Douglas

Class 4A

Cheyenne East Sheridan Natrona County Campbell County Thunder Basin