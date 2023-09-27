Wind River jumps to second; Dubois holds at fourth in the latest football poll

(Fremont County, WY) – As expected this week, the latest rankings in the Wyopreps.com Coaches and Media poll have changed. The Wind River Cougars and the Dubois Rams were both ranked again this week, like they have all season long. The polls this week saw changes but teams in the top five stayed mostly the same.
Wind River last week took down Big Piney who entered that game ranked first in Class 1A 9-Man. With the Cougars pulling off the 28-21 “upset” and other results occurring like Lusk defeating at the time #3 Southeast, 1A 9-Man had to shuffle in their last rankings. The Cougars jump to number two which is their highest ranking of the season. Pine Bluffs jumped back up to number one. Big Piney slipped down to three with Lingle Ft. Laramie and Southeast rounding out the top five. The Cougars will be at Ethete to take on Wyoming Indian on Thursday.
Dubois entered last week 0-2 against ranked opponents in the Class 1A 6-Man ranks and had their third straight game against a ranked opponent in Farson-Eden. The Rams blew by the Pronghorns 62-14. With the dominating win. Little Snake, Encampment, and Burlington were still ahead of the Rams in that order. The Rams held onto the fourth-place rankings. Kaycee now moves into the fifth spot. Dubois will play Meeteetse this week.
Top five five for each classification. Fremont County teams will be highlighted in bold. The full breakdown can be found here
Class 1A 6-Man
- Little Snake River
- Encampment
- Burlington
- Dubois
- Kaycee
Class 1A 9-Man
- Pine Bluffs
- Wind River
- Big Piney
- Lingle Ft. Laramie
- Southeast
Class 2A
- Mountain View
- Tongue River
- Big Horn
- Lovell
- Cokeville
Class 3A
- Cody
- Star Valley
- Powell
- Buffalo
- Douglas
Class 4A
- Cheyenne East
- Sheridan
- Natrona County
- Campbell County
- Thunder Basin