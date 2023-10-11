Each week, staff at Wind River Job Corps nominates a student who has shown excellent behavior towards their academics and peers. To view all nominated students, click here.

Wind River Job Corps Student Works Harder When Things Get Tough

Wind River Job Corps can seem difficult at times. Especially if you’re working towards getting your high school diploma while also working on your trade certifications. Wind River Job Corps Student of the Week, Josiah Fret is doing just that. He is enrolled in the Penn Foster program and also working towards his welding certifications. To make this a little easier on students, Wind River Job Corps has what is called an “A/B Schedule” for students. One week the student works in Academics and then the next week in his/her trade.

Center Director Dr. Kristen Benson said, “This student is hard working and when the times get tough, he just works harder. Josiah has been working extra hard these past few weeks. He is a bright young man with a future ahead of him.”

Josiah came from Colorado Springs and enrolled in Wind River Job Corps welding program in May and has already received his forklift certification and OSHA 10.

When a student reaches 60%-70% completion in their trade they are ready for some work-based learning opportunities in the community. This program helps provide on the job training. Once the student has had 8-10 weeks of work-based learning with an employer the student is ready to graduate from his trade. Josiah is well on his way.

Center Director Dr. Kristen Benson adds, “Although Josiah is quiet and doesn’t let a lot of stuff get to him, he is resilient and hopefully contagious to other students. Keep up the great work”.

Once Josiah gets his certifications in Welding he plans to move to a second trade in Heavy Equipment Mechanics and after that, advanced training at the Clearfield Job Corps’ in Utah.

Congratulations Josiah Fret, you are Wind River Job Corps’ Student of the Week.

WIND RIVER JOB CORPS serves up to 300 campus-based and non-residential students generally originating from the Rocky Mountain states. The center provides over 16 career tracks offered through eight vocational programs, including pre-apprenticeship opportunities. These programs have been determined and developed based on the current high-performing job market trends in the region. Included in vocational training are employability skills and community engagement. Wind River Job Corps is the newest of the 124 Job Corps centers located throughout the United States, opening in 2015. It is operated by the Alternate Perspectives, Inc. for the Department of Labor and is located at 4200 Airport Rd in Riverton, Wyoming.

JOB CORPS is a program administered by the United States Department of Labor. The program helps income-eligible young people ages 16 through 24 complete their high school education, trains them for meaningful careers, and assists them with obtaining employment. Job Corps has trained and educated over two million individuals since 1964. It is the largest nationwide residential career training program in the country and has been operating for more than 50 years.

At Job Corps, students have access to room and board while they learn skills in specific training areas for up to three years. In addition to helping students complete their education, obtain career technical skills and gain employment, Job Corps also provides transitional support services, such as help finding employment, housing, child care, and transportation. Job Corps graduates either enter the workforce or an apprenticeship, go on to higher education, or join the military.

API Alternate Perspectives Incorporated (API) is a certified small, woman-owned company with corporate headquarters just outside our nation’s capital. API’s mission is to help individuals and organizations achieve their goals and realize their dreams by providing them with new ways of thinking to create new ways of doing. API staff have extensive Job Corps experience in almost every aspect of the Job Corps program. The API Operating model begins with building a “positive normative culture” at each center defined by four norms: respect self, respect others, respect community, and strive for excellence. Students and staff at the Wind River Job Corps Center are expected to adopt and embrace these norms to learn, grown, and strive for continuous improvement. In addition to Wind River Job Corps, API operates the Westover Job Corps Center, and Shriver Job Corps Center, both in Massachusetts.