Wind River Job Corps Student of The Week: Norda Armstrong

Wind River Job Corps Student Works Diligently Towards Her Future

This student enrolled at Wind River Job Corps to build a future for her and her sister. Norda Armstrong came from Brighton, Colorado last May. She is currently enrolled in the Carpentry Trade and working towards her high school diploma and driver’s license. Even though Norda may seem quiet and reserved she is extremely focused and working very diligently towards her future.

Norda has received certifications In OSHA 10 Construction, Scaffold Safety and Green Building Awareness. When asked what she plans to do once she graduates, she said, “I will either join the United Brotherhood of Carpenters (UBC) where I will complete my apprenticeship or maybe I will check out the job opportunities with Job Corps partner, Tremco. Either way I know I will be able to provide a stable place for my sister and I to live which has always been one of my goals.”

Whichever career path Norda chooses, we here at Wind River Job Corps know she will be a success.

Congratulations Norda Armstrong, you are Wind River Job Corps’ Student of the Week.

