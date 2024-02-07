Wind River Job Corps Student of The Week: Jamie Maloid

Wind River Job Corps Student With Determination

“This student is a very determined young man. He always takes time to stop by, say hello and ask how your day has been going,” says center director Dr. Kristen Benson.

Jamie Maloid came from Greeley, Colorado to Wind River Job Corps back in August 2023. He is here to acquire is High School Diploma and get his certifications in the Petroleum Trade.

When asked why he decided to come to Wind River Job Corps’, Jamie replied, “I wanted a better future for myself. I was tired of working for minimum wage and always having to bounce around, which is something I did as a kid quite frequently.”

Jamie has already received his certifications in Customer Service, Forklift and Osha 10 and he is working hard on his Penn Foster curriculum for high school. Center director Dr. Kristen Benson adds, “Jamie is confident and does well with balancing his academics and trade and I appreciate his enthusiasm and positivity. If he is not in leadership, he should reconsider.”

Once Jamie completes his petroleum trade he plans on getting his Class A CDL with HAZMAT endorsements so he can obtain a higher paying position in the Oil and Gas Industry here in Wyoming. Once Jamie has been in the oilfield for 5+ years he plans on first becoming a “company man” and then an oilfield consultant.

Congratulations Jamie Maloid, you are Wind River Job Corps’ Student of the Week.

WIND RIVER JOB CORPS serves up to 300 campus-based and non-residential students generally originating from the Rocky Mountain states. The center provides over 16 career tracks offered through eight vocational programs, including pre-apprenticeship opportunities. These programs have been determined and developed based on the current high-performing job market trends in the region. Included in vocational training are employability skills and community engagement. Wind River Job Corps is the newest of the 124 Job Corps centers located throughout the United States, opening in 2015. It is operated by the Alternate Perspectives, Inc. for the Department of Labor and is located at 4200 Airport Rd in Riverton, Wyoming.

JOB CORPS is a program administered by the United States Department of Labor. The program helps income-eligible young people ages 16 through 24 complete their high school education, trains them for meaningful careers, and assists them with obtaining employment. Job Corps has trained and educated over two million individuals since 1964. It is the largest nationwide residential career training program in the country and has been operating for more than 50 years.

At Job Corps, students have access to room and board while they learn skills in specific training areas for up to three years. In addition to helping students complete their education, obtain career technical skills and gain employment, Job Corps also provides transitional support services, such as help finding employment, housing, child care, and transportation. Job Corps graduates either enter the workforce or an apprenticeship, go on to higher education, or join the military.

API Alternate Perspectives Incorporated (API) is a certified small, woman-owned company with corporate headquarters just outside our nation’s capital. API’s mission is to help individuals and organizations achieve their goals and realize their dreams by providing them with new ways of thinking to create new ways of doing. API staff have extensive Job Corps experience in almost every aspect of the Job Corps program. The API Operating model begins with building a “positive normative culture” at each center defined by four norms: respect self, respect others, respect community, and strive for excellence. Students and staff at the Wind River Job Corps Center are expected to adopt and embrace these norms to learn, grown, and strive for continuous improvement. In addition to Wind River Job Corps, API operates the Westover Job Corps Center, and Shriver Job Corps Center, both in Massachusetts.