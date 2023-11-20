Wind River Job Corps Student of The Week: Jonathon Stark-Robinson

Each week, staff at Wind River Job Corps nominates a student who has shown excellent behavior towards their academics and peers. To view all nominated students, click here.

Wind River Job Corps Student Earnest and Diligent

Jonathon Stark-Robinson came to Wind River Job Corps’ from Pueblo, Colorado to get his Class B License and finish high school so he is ready to start his future.

“This young man is an earnest worker who is diligent in his trade. He is always polite and seems to be doing “fine” whenever he is asked. You can always find him hauling around a mug of coffee,” says center director Dr. Kristen Benson.

Jonathon has already completed his OSHA 10 and forklift training and is well on his way to being done. After graduation, Jonathon plans on moving back to Pueblo, Colorado where his uncle is eagerly waiting to get him placed in a job.

Center director Dr. Kristen Benson adds, “Jonathon is determined to be a successful completer and I know that is just what he is going to do.”

Jonathon Stark-Robinson Congratulations on being Wind River Job Corps’ Student of the Week.

JOB CORPS is a program administered by the United States Department of Labor. The program helps income-eligible young people ages 16 through 24 complete their high school education, trains them for meaningful careers, and assists them with obtaining employment. Job Corps has trained and educated over two million individuals since 1964. It is the largest nationwide residential career training program in the country and has been operating for more than 50 years.

At Job Corps, students have access to room and board while they learn skills in specific training areas for up to three years. In addition to helping students complete their education, obtain career technical skills and gain employment, Job Corps also provides transitional support services, such as help finding employment, housing, child care, and transportation. Job Corps graduates either enter the workforce or an apprenticeship, go on to higher education, or join the military.

API Alternate Perspectives Incorporated (API) is a certified small, woman-owned company with corporate headquarters just outside our nation’s capital. API’s mission is to help individuals and organizations achieve their goals and realize their dreams by providing them with new ways of thinking to create new ways of doing. API staff have extensive Job Corps experience in almost every aspect of the Job Corps program. The API Operating model begins with building a “positive normative culture” at each center defined by four norms: respect self, respect others, respect community, and strive for excellence. Students and staff at the Wind River Job Corps Center are expected to adopt and embrace these norms to learn, grown, and strive for continuous improvement. In addition to Wind River Job Corps, API operates the Westover Job Corps Center, and Shriver Job Corps Center, both in Massachusetts.