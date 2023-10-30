Wind River Job Corps Student of The Week: Jax Wise

Each week, staff at Wind River Job Corps nominates a student who has shown excellent behavior towards their academics and peers. To view all nominated students, click here.

Wind River Job Corps Student Smiles While Staying Dedicated

We all know how hard it is to stay focused and dedicated to the goals we set in life. For Jax Wise, he does just that but always with a smile on his face. Jax says, “Two of my best skills are that I work hard and I am nice.”

Jax enrolled in Wind River Job Corps’ Program in July. He is from Casper and is currently working on his high school diploma and driver’s license while staying very focused in his trade of Building Construction Technologies.

“This student smiles all the time; he is a hard worker in everything he does. He will be the first to help out if it is possible and staff speak very highly of him,” says Center Director Dr. Kristen Benson.

After Jax graduates he plans on returning to Casper to seek employment in the construction field. Once he has enough money saved up he plans on moving to Corpus Christi and enrolling in their community college to start studying to become a construction manager.

Center Director Dr. Kristen Benson adds, “The dedication that this student shows tells everyone success will follow.”

Congratulations Jax Wise on being selected as Wind River Job Corps’ Student of the Week.

WIND RIVER JOB CORPS serves up to 300 campus-based and non-residential students generally originating from the Rocky Mountain states. The center provides over 16 career tracks offered through eight vocational programs, including pre-apprenticeship opportunities. These programs have been determined and developed based on the current high-performing job market trends in the region. Included in vocational training are employability skills and community engagement. Wind River Job Corps is the newest of the 124 Job Corps centers located throughout the United States, opening in 2015. It is operated by the Alternate Perspectives, Inc. for the Department of Labor and is located at 4200 Airport Rd in Riverton, Wyoming.

JOB CORPS is a program administered by the United States Department of Labor. The program helps income-eligible young people ages 16 through 24 complete their high school education, trains them for meaningful careers, and assists them with obtaining employment. Job Corps has trained and educated over two million individuals since 1964. It is the largest nationwide residential career training program in the country and has been operating for more than 50 years.

At Job Corps, students have access to room and board while they learn skills in specific training areas for up to three years. In addition to helping students complete their education, obtain career technical skills and gain employment, Job Corps also provides transitional support services, such as help finding employment, housing, child care, and transportation. Job Corps graduates either enter the workforce or an apprenticeship, go on to higher education, or join the military.

API Alternate Perspectives Incorporated (API) is a certified small, woman-owned company with corporate headquarters just outside our nation’s capital. API’s mission is to help individuals and organizations achieve their goals and realize their dreams by providing them with new ways of thinking to create new ways of doing. API staff have extensive Job Corps experience in almost every aspect of the Job Corps program. The API Operating model begins with building a “positive normative culture” at each center defined by four norms: respect self, respect others, respect community, and strive for excellence. Students and staff at the Wind River Job Corps Center are expected to adopt and embrace these norms to learn, grown, and strive for continuous improvement. In addition to Wind River Job Corps, API operates the Westover Job Corps Center, and Shriver Job Corps Center, both in Massachusetts.