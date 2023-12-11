Wind River Job Corps Student of The Week: Clint Lamebear Francis

Each week, staff at Wind River Job Corps nominates a student who has shown excellent behavior towards their academics and peers. To view all nominated students, click here.

Wind River Job Corps Student’s Fast Track to Solar Success

“This young man might slip by you without getting noticed, but the reason for that is because he has put himself on the fast track to success,” says center director Dr. Kristen Benson.

Clint Lamebear Francis came to Wind River Job Corps’ in June. He is a local from Kinnear, Wyoming and has already completed some “hands on training” in his Building Construction Technology Trade. Clint has learned how to install/fix a sink, clean an air conditioner and he has done some interior painting.

Clint says, “My favorite things I have learned is soldering copper pipe and wiring up electrical outlets and I plan on using these skills to make and install solar panels.”

Center director Dr. Kristen Benson adds, “Clint is quiet, humble and has the greatest smile and I am so grateful to witness Clint’s determination and his adventure, as he continues with us.”

Once Clint completes his trade and graduates from Wind River Job Corps’ he plans on doing advanced training in a pre-apprenticeship program to become an Advanced Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Technician.

Congratulations Clint Lamebear Francis you are Wind River Job Corps’ Student of the Week.

WIND RIVER JOB CORPS serves up to 300 campus-based and non-residential students generally originating from the Rocky Mountain states. The center provides over 16 career tracks offered through eight vocational programs, including pre-apprenticeship opportunities. These programs have been determined and developed based on the current high-performing job market trends in the region. Included in vocational training are employability skills and community engagement. Wind River Job Corps is the newest of the 124 Job Corps centers located throughout the United States, opening in 2015. It is operated by the Alternate Perspectives, Inc. for the Department of Labor and is located at 4200 Airport Rd in Riverton, Wyoming.

JOB CORPS is a program administered by the United States Department of Labor. The program helps income-eligible young people ages 16 through 24 complete their high school education, trains them for meaningful careers, and assists them with obtaining employment. Job Corps has trained and educated over two million individuals since 1964. It is the largest nationwide residential career training program in the country and has been operating for more than 50 years.

At Job Corps, students have access to room and board while they learn skills in specific training areas for up to three years. In addition to helping students complete their education, obtain career technical skills and gain employment, Job Corps also provides transitional support services, such as help finding employment, housing, child care, and transportation. Job Corps graduates either enter the workforce or an apprenticeship, go on to higher education, or join the military.

API Alternate Perspectives Incorporated (API) is a certified small, woman-owned company with corporate headquarters just outside our nation’s capital. API’s mission is to help individuals and organizations achieve their goals and realize their dreams by providing them with new ways of thinking to create new ways of doing. API staff have extensive Job Corps experience in almost every aspect of the Job Corps program. The API Operating model begins with building a “positive normative culture” at each center defined by four norms: respect self, respect others, respect community, and strive for excellence. Students and staff at the Wind River Job Corps Center are expected to adopt and embrace these norms to learn, grown, and strive for continuous improvement. In addition to Wind River Job Corps, API operates the Westover Job Corps Center, and Shriver Job Corps Center, both in Massachusetts.