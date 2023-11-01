Wind River Job Corps Student of The Week: Amaria Collins

Each week, staff at Wind River Job Corps nominates a student who has shown excellent behavior towards their academics and peers. To view all nominated students, click here.

Wind River Job Corps Student with Fury and Tenacity

This student has only been with Wind River Job Corps’ for a short period of time but has achieved so much already. Amaria Collins is a high school graduate who arrived at Wind River Job Corps’ from Houston, Texas in July. Since then, she has completed her OSHA 10, Customer Service Training and is already at 80% in her welding trade.

“This student came to Wind River like fury. She knows what she wants and she knows how to achieve it,” says center director Dr. Kristen Benson.

This spring Amaria plans on enrolling in San Jacinto Community College in Houston to advance her training in welding. She will work towards her Welding Technology AAS Degree which should take about 2 years. Once completed, Amaria will be able to fabricate just about anything using Stick, TIG or MIG welding techniques.

Center director Dr. Kristen Benson adds, “Amaria is super friendly, extremely mature, very humble and has made the conscious choice to get in here and get it. Her tenacity stands out and I think all of those characteristics I just named are what allows her NOT to fall into any drama on center or get sidetracked. I cannot wait to see where she ends up.”

Congratulations Amaria Collins you are Wind River Job Corps’ Student of the Week.

