Wind River Job Corps Signing Day 2023

(Riverton, WY) – Seven new Wind River Job Corps students signed on Thursday at Brown Sugar Coffee Roastery in Riverton.

Light refreshments were served, and excitement was buzzing for what’s to come in these students’ new endeavors.

“You’ve taken the opportunity to come and sign on to Wind River; it really says a lot about yourself that you’re ready to tackle the job at making the best version of yourself and leaving us with a lot of employability skills that you can carry out,” shared center director, Dr. Kristen Benson.

The seven new students went up one by one and signed their certificates. Each of them chose a career path that ranged from medical to welding.

Job Corps provides free career training and education for 16- through 24-year-olds. Learn more about Job Corps by clicking here.