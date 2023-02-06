Wind River High School student of the week: KC Gibson

Every week, staff at Wind River high school nominate a student who has shown outstanding behavior towards their peers and academics. At the end of the year, County 10 will present a scholarship of $500 to one of these students! Click here to view all students.

KC Gibson is Wind River’s student of the week. He is a senior this year who has accomplished so much! KC is on the honor roll, is a member of National Honor Society, lettered in football and wrestling, and was State Champion in wrestling

Outside of school, KC enjoys rodeoing.

“KC Gibson truly envisions the beauty of Wyoming in Art Drawing and Painting III

class. He won a ribbon on his Senior Tile in our last Art Show. I enjoy having him in

class because he is always polite and willing to help his peers. He also always assists me

in any task I ask of him. KC helps make Wind River a great place to be.”

After graduation, KC plans to attend the University of Wyoming to work toward becoming an accountant.

KC is the son of Justin and Cassie Gibson.