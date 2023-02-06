Wind River High School student of the week: KC Gibson

KC Gibson is Wind River’s student of the week. He is a senior this year who has accomplished so much! KC is on the honor roll, is a member of National Honor Society, lettered in football and wrestling, and was State Champion in wrestling
Outside of school, KC enjoys rodeoing.
“KC Gibson truly envisions the beauty of Wyoming in Art Drawing and Painting III
class. He won a ribbon on his Senior Tile in our last Art Show. I enjoy having him in
class because he is always polite and willing to help his peers. He also always assists me
in any task I ask of him. KC helps make Wind River a great place to be.”
After graduation, KC plans to attend the University of Wyoming to work toward becoming an accountant.
KC is the son of Justin and Cassie Gibson.