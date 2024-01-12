Wind River High School student of the week: Kage Ellis

Every week, staff at Wind River high school nominate a student who has shown outstanding behavior towards their peers and academics. At the end of the year, County 10 will present a scholarship of $500 to one of these students! Click here to view all students.

Kage Ellis is the son of TJ Ellis and Kasey Noller and is currently a freshman at Wind River High School. He has participated in band, wrestling, and track. Some of Kage’s awards include Cougar Honor Roll and Honor Band 2020-2022. While this is Kage’s first year at Wind River, nominating staff comment that, “Kage is a positive and kind young man who cares deeply about his academics. Kage has quality, open communication with his teachers when it comes to his academics, and asks great questions! He is a great student to work with and Wind River is lucky to have him!”. Outside of school, he enjoys lifting weights, fishing, hiking, and woodburning. After graduation, Kage hopes to join the military. Congratulations!