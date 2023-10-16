Wind River High School student of the week: Holden Yeates

Every week, staff at Wind River high school nominate a student who has shown outstanding behavior towards their peers and academics. At the end of the year, County 10 will present a scholarship of $500 to one of these students! Click here to view all students.

The Wind River High School Student of the week is Holden Yeates.

Holden Yeates is the son of Rocky and Tami Yeates and is currently a sophomore at Wind River High School. He participates in football, wrestling, track, and student council. Some of his achievements include lettering in both football and wrestling, and maintaining a 4.0 GPA his freshman year. Nominating staff describe Holden as, “an active member of the student council, and is always helping out where needed. He is creative and works hard to get various things accomplished. Holden attended Summer Leadership Camp this past summer with other student council members from around the state. Wind River hasn’t had any students attend this camp since COVID-19, so Holden was the first student in a while to return to SLC. Not only is Holden involved in many sports and extracurricular activities, he works hard in the classroom and strives to achieve good grades. We are lucky to have such a great student like Holden!” Outside of school, he works at his dad’s drywall company and enjoys helping out at local farms. After graduation Holden plans to attend college and also work with his dad. Congratulations!

