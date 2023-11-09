Wind River football looks forward to the opportunity in Laradise [LISTEN]

(Pavillion, WY) – The Wind River Cougars will be playing in just their third title game in school history. It will also be the first time they play at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie, and the first since 1997.

Wind River came out of the semi-finals with a 32-30 win over Southeast. Now, they take on Big Piney who the Cougars defeated earlier in the season 28-21.

The County 10 Sports Podcast caught up with the 11 seniors on the Wind River football They discussed last week’s win, the opportunity to play at War Memorial Stadium, and reflect what it has been like to play with each other.

Advertisement

You can listen to the interviews below!