(Fremont County, WY) – Wyatt Burichka and Jerrad Anderson are back for their weekly sports preview. This week, they look ahead to state volleyball, state girls swimming and semi-final football playoffs.

Wyatt also tracked down Wind River football Head Coach Rod Frederick and WRHS athletes Cooper Frederick, Chris Burk and Rowdy Shearer.

Catch the entire episode in the player below or searching for the County 10 Sports Podcast on all major podcast platforms!

