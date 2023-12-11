Wind River Chapter of the SAR presents Flag Certificates

(Riverton, WY) – On the 18th of October, 2023, Karl Falken, President of the Wind River Chapter of the Wyoming Society of the Sons of the American Revolution, presented two NSSAR Flag Certificates.

In the National Society of the Sons of the American Revolution’s Official Handbook, Volume V, Individual Medals And Awards, it states that the NSSAR “Flag Certificate, authorized in 1987, is presented to individuals, companies and government agencies that fly the United States flag for patriotic purposes only. It is not to be given to any commercial enterprise that obviously flies it for advertising purposes. A chapter, state or the National Society can present it.” The chapter flag committees and chapter members can present flag certificates to individuals, corporations, businesses, fire departments, police departments, schools, libraries, etc. that properly display the American Flag.

Chapter President, Karl Falken, selected Daryl Watson and Al and Glenda Coyle for this year’s flag certificates. Flag Committee Chairman, Jordan Yager approved the choices. Daryl Watson is the owner and manager of Norco Industrial in Riverton. Daryl proudly and properly displays two American flags outside his business on Main Street with two more displays inside the building. On display inside is a large 5’ x 8’ flag Daryl retired from

flying over his home. Al Coyle not only flies an American flag in front of his house, but he built a very unusual lighted flag out of no. 10 steel cans mounted in a welded frame. On Independence Day and at Christmas time, the Coyles light up the metal flag, which has lights in each of the colorfully painted cans. For parades, Al mounts the assembly on a trailer and takes it to town!

Falken presenting the Flag Certificate to Watson (h/t Karl Falken)

Mr. Falken presented Mr. Watson and the Coyles with the flag certificates and commended them for their patriotism in displaying our flag in a way that goes above and beyond the norm.

The National Society Sons of the American Revolution was founded in 1889 to promote historic preservation, education and patriotism. Its members are descended from the patriots who won American independence during the Revolutionary War. With more than 34,000 members in 50 societies and approximately 500 local chapters worldwide, SAR is one of the world’s leading male lineage organizations. SAR is dedicated to assisting our

members, schools, teachers and the general public in their efforts to sustain and preserve our history and constitutional principles. To learn more about the work of today’s SAR, visit www.SAR.org or contact Karl Falken at [email protected].