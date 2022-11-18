Wind River Cares is hiring!

An organization is only as good as its staff. We do our best to provide our patients with the highest level of care that we can and we believe that our staff is some of the best around.

We are looking for people who are passionate about providing the highest quality of health care while doing it in a friendly and culturally respectful manner. If you are that person or if you know someone who would fit right in with us, send them our way!

We are currently looking to fill these positions:

Onboarding and Training Specialist

Employee Relations Specialist

Compensation and Classification Specialist

Background Check Technician

IMPORTANT APPLICATION CRITERIA:

Submit a complete application with supporting documents either online or to WRFCHC Human Resource Department located at 120 North 6 th East St (Old DFS Bldg.), Riverton WY. Applicants must submit all supporting documents to be eligible for the position they are applying for. Supporting documents: Proof of Covid Vaccination and Booster, Driver’s License, Tribal ID, High School Diploma/GED, Degree or professional credentials, and other supporting documents that verify required qualifications. WRFCHC is a mandatory covid vaccine employer. All employees are required to be fully vaccinated as a condition of employment.

East St (Old DFS Bldg.), Riverton WY. Applicants not living in the local area may submit a cover letter, resume, and supporting documents in lieu of an application as an initial statement of interest for a particular job announcement. However, the applicant must follow up with an official Wind River Family and Community Health Care job application.

Applicants who have a current application on file are required to submit a letter of interest for each position in which they want to be considered. The letter should address how they meet each qualification. Supporting documents must be attached to the letter of interest.

Telephone calls are not accepted in place of an employment application or letter of interest.

When the position qualifications require a driver’s license, education, or professional credentials, the applicant must submit copies of certificates, licenses, degrees, and other supporting documentation. Applicants who do not provide supporting documents will be disqualified.

WRFCHC is an Equal Opportunity Employer. Preference will be given to a qualified tribal member, then a qualified tribal member of a federally recognized tribe, and then other qualified candidates. Qualified Indian Preference applicants must provide a copy of their tribal enrollment identification card or a Certificate of Indian Blood.

Background investigation, drug, and alcohol screening are required as a condition of employment. Refusal will render the applicant ineligible for employment.

For information or questions, please contact Susan Apodaca at 307-856-9281 ext. 120.