More

    Auction on April 27th, 2024 – Westlake Auctioneers

    Sponsored Ad
    Sponsored Ad

    Westlake Auctioneers presents: Moving Auction
    Saturday April 27, 2024, at 9:30 am

    Location: 1631 Sinks Canyon Rd – Lander, WY

    Directions: from Main St turn onto S 9th & go to Fremont St; turn right & go 0.7 miles to sale site; watch for signs!

    Auctioneers Note: Mona is moving and needs to downsize. Everything for sale at this auction is very clean and in good working condition. The camper has been housed under a lean to so has been protected from the weather. Please park along Sinks Canyon Rd rather than attempt to park in the driveway due to neighbors access and limited space, thanks!

    All pictures available online at:

    www.westlakeauctioneers.com or
    facebook.com/westlakeauctioneer

    For the complete list of items, click here.

    Breakfast, lunch, and snacks are available from Cattle Camp concessionaires.

    Appropriate Sales Tax Added. Cash or good check day of sale. Bank letter of credit from unknown buyers.

    Bryce Westlake: 307-856-6540

    www.westlakeauctioneers.com

    Related Posts

    Have a news tip or an awesome photo to share?

    Share with us!

    County 10

    County 10™ is a web and mobile-based media outlet providing the Fremont County, Wyoming community with instant news and updates.