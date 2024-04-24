Auction on April 27th, 2024 – Westlake Auctioneers

Westlake Auctioneers presents: Moving Auction

Saturday April 27, 2024, at 9:30 am

Location: 1631 Sinks Canyon Rd – Lander, WY

Directions: from Main St turn onto S 9th & go to Fremont St; turn right & go 0.7 miles to sale site; watch for signs!

Auctioneers Note: Mona is moving and needs to downsize. Everything for sale at this auction is very clean and in good working condition. The camper has been housed under a lean to so has been protected from the weather. Please park along Sinks Canyon Rd rather than attempt to park in the driveway due to neighbors access and limited space, thanks!

Breakfast, lunch, and snacks are available from Cattle Camp concessionaires.

Appropriate Sales Tax Added. Cash or good check day of sale. Bank letter of credit from unknown buyers.

Bryce Westlake: 307-856-6540

