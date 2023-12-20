Willow Creek Elementary student of the week: River Wiese

Each week, staff at Willow Creek Elementary nominate a student who has shown outstanding behavior towards their peers and academics. To view all Willow Creek Students, click here.

Our Willow Creek Elementary’s Student of the Week is River Wiese.

“River has earned the nickname “Ready River” in room 3. You can expect to see this girl working hard to meet her potential and living up to her own high standards, ready for whatever you throw at her. She loves to learn, cares for others, and always lifts those up around her. She turns in quality work that goes above and beyond the standard. River is someone that everyone wants to sit by in class. Her love and passion is contagious, making it so much fun to be apart of days. Ready River is always ready to give a helping hand to an adult, ensure everyone has a partner, or share her hilarious stories of her cats to see someone else smile.”

