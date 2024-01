Each week, staff at Willow Creek Elementary nominate a student who has shown outstanding behavior towards their peers and academics. To view all Willow Creek Students, click here.

Willow Creek Elementary’s Student of the Week is Malakai Brown.

” Malakai is always on-task and completes all his work promptly without complaint. He gives his best effort at all times and strives to do even better than the day before. He is polite to everyone and is a good friend to his classmates. He is a joy to have in class and represents everything it means to be a Willow Creek Wolf!”

