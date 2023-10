Each week, staff at Willow Creek Elementary nominate a student who has shown outstanding behavior towards their peers and academics. To view all Willow Creek Students, click here.

Congratulations to our Willow Creek Student of the Week, Brooke Mikesell.

The nominating staff member, Mrs. Kranz, said “Brooke is always so eager to learn. She works hard at every task given. She is a wonderful classmate to all of her peers. She goes above and beyond to do the right thing and include others. She is an amazing Willow Creek Wolf! I feel so lucky to have her in my class for the second year in a row. What a pleasure it is to be a part of her educational journey.”

Advertisement