Each week, staff at Willow Creek Elementary nominate a student who has shown outstanding behavior towards their peers and academics. To view all Willow Creek Students, click here.

Willow Creek Elementary’s Student of the Week is Axel Samuelson.

“Axel is an AX-cellent student to have in class. He has a bright sense of humor that is warm and welcoming to his classmates and teachers. Working hard and making good choices is part of who he is. Axel is a unique student. If you know Axel you know how awesome he is.”

