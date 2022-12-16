WIHS Student of the Week: Loveliah Underwood

Each week, staff at Wyoming Indian High School nominate a student who has shown outstanding behavior towards their peers and academics. At the end of the year, County 10 will award a $500 scholarship to one of these students. Click here to view all students.

This week’s student of the week is Loveliah Underwood. Loveliah is a freshman at Wyoming Indian High School. Her favorite activities include, Traditional Club, Volleyball, and Basketball. Some of the activities she enjoys outside of school are, reading, watching movies, and dancing traditionally.

Robin Neubauer nominated Loveliah saying: “Loveliah is very pleasant to work with, and always gives her best effort. She has made a smooth transition to High School as a freshman. Loveliah works very hard to earn the grades she gets and is determined to succeed. Loveliah is a member of the Traditional club and plays volleyball and basketball.”

