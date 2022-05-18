WHP releases information on fatal May 7 Campbell County rollover

(Campbell County, WY) – A rollover crash occurring near milepost 1 on Breene RD | CR 16 was reported at 10:39 PM on May 7th, which resulted in one death and two injuries, according to a Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) preliminary report filed by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office, released today, May 18th.

The deceased has been identified as 30-year-old Wyoming resident Kory Kubik.

According to the report, the vehicle Kubik occupied was westbound on Breene Road at a high rate of speed, when the vehicle left the roadway to the north side into the soft shoulder while attempting to negotiate a curve.

Advertisement

The driver corrected the vehicle back across the roadway where it exited the south side into the soft shoulder.

The vehicle tripped and rolled, causing the driver and front passenger to be ejected from the vehicle.

Speed was listed as a possible contributing factor, and the report indicates no seatbelt was in use.

There have been 31 fatalities on Wyoming’s roadways in 2022 compared to 34 in 2021, 27 in 2020, and 63 in 2019 to date.