WHP issues Ashanti alert on behalf of Rawlins PD for missing 79-year-old woman

The Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) has issued an Ashanti Alert on behalf of Rawlins Police Department for a Lacene Ostling. Missing person Lacene Ostling. h/t WHP

Lacene has dementia and is described as being a 79 year old female 5′ 8″, 135 pounds, grey hair, brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a light brown blouse that says “cow girls” on the front, grey jeans, and brown hiking boots. Lacene also wears glasses.

She left her home in Hanna, Wyoming last night and was last seen on foot, walking westbound on US 30 towards medicine bow around 9 pm on 07/27/2023.

Anybody with information should contact Rawlins Police Department at 307-328-2776