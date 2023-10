(Fremont County, WY) – For the 127th time, Riverton and Lander football teams will line up against each other Friday night.

Kickoff is set for 6:00 p.m. at Bill Bush Memorial Stadium in Lander. If you can’t make the game, County 10 will be there providing video and radio coverage.

You can find live streaming video from our YouTube page, by clicking right here.

If you’re in the vehicle or want to here the audio-only broadcast it will be provided on both KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM and 105.1 JACK-FM.