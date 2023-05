(Ethete, WY) – Fremont County School District (FCSD) #14 will be holding the Feast and Fair this Thursday, May 11th from 4:30-7:30, at Wyoming Indian High School, according to Ava Glenmore from the Wyoming Indian Schools Language and Culture Department.

“It will showcase student work, demonstrations, and Robotics and NASA HUNCH students will also be doing presentations” Glenmore told County 10.

Check out the flyer below for all the details!

h/t Wyoming Indian Schools