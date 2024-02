(Ethete, WY) – The Wyoming Indian Schools Language & Culture Department Family Night is in full swing in the Wyoming Indian High School commons area. h/t Vince Tropea, County 10 h/t Vince Tropea, County 10 h/t Vince Tropea, County 10 h/t Vince Tropea, County 10

The festivities will go until 7:00 PM.

Activities this evening include: snacks and read aloud stories, Arapaho & Shoshone language lessons, Plains Indian sign language lesson, board games & selfie station, and much more.

The full schedule of events is pictured below. h/t Vince Tropea, County 10