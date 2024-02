(Ethete, WY) – The Wyoming Indian Schools Language & Culture Department will be hosting a Family Night on February 19, from 5:30-7:00 PM.

The event will be held in the Wyoming Indian High School commons area, and folks can look forward to enjoying:

Snacks & Read Aloud Stories

Arapaho & Shoshone Language Lessons

Plains Indian Sign Language Lesson

Board Games & Selfie Station

For more information, email Elena Singer at [email protected].

